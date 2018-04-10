Anti-Semitism stains Labour, Corbyn again. Why does this keep happening?

It wasn’t a massive demonstration. But the hundreds of protesters who congregated outside of Britain’s Labour headquarters over the weekend, to rail against anti-Semitism that they say reaches intolerable heights of party leadership, shows a sustained pressure on the left as it finds itself wrestling with assertions that may go deeper than individual members.

The protests, the second to be organized by Jewish groups in two weeks, have been directed at party leader Jeremy Corbyn, kicked up over his support for an anti-Semitic mural in London in 2012 in the name of free speech. The resurfacing of his years-old comments revitalized concerns that Mr. Corbyn, at best, turns a blind eye to anti-Semitism in party ranks, and at worst, permits it, in both overt and more subtle forms.

Labour’s troubles are further heated as Western countries grapple with a rise in populism that has seen norms on political correctness break down and, in some instances, fanned xenophobic flames. That has put Labour, a party that professes to defend all minorities, in a harsher spotlight and made a solution more urgent.

Recommended: Keep calm and answer on: Take our United Kingdom quiz.

The mounting criticism directed at Labour over the past two years has gotten hijacked politically, at turns verging on farcical and obscuring the matter at hand. But the accusations are also seen as a sign of a greater capacity to recognize the problem, and it’s led to soul-searching about old and deeply ingrained attitudes and traditions within the party.

“The Labour leadership in general has not always recognized the nature of the problem,” says David Feldman, director of the Pears Institute for the Study of Antisemitism at Birkbeck, University of London. “This isn’t an issue about Corbyn, it’s an issue about ways of thinking on the left. … It’s not about individuals, it’s about elements in the political culture.”

‘NOT JUST A FEW BAD APPLES’

That culture can be found in radical socialist thinking and writing from the early 19th century in its critique of the “evils of capitalism,” Professor Feldman says, “often personified by a rapacious Jewish banker.” More recently, anti-Zionist sentiment on the left born out of sympathy for the Palestinians can morph into anti-Semitism. And legitimate debate can degenerate when distinctions between Israel and Jews are blurred. Too often for many Jews, their culture and the politics of Israel are too easily conflated.

Many in Labour have voiced discomfort with some of Corbyn’s positions as a staunch supporter of pro-Palestinian rights, such as once referring to members of Hamas and Hezbollah as “friends.”

The recent protests against Labour are only the latest to dog the party under Corbyn’s leadership. In April 2016, Facebook comments by lawmaker Naseem Shah compared Israel to Nazi Germany; she was temporarily banned from the party after apologizing. That same month former London Mayor Ken Livingstone said that Hitler had been a Zionist before the Holocaust. He was also suspended from the party and remains so.

The outcry led to an investigation by British lawyer Shami Chakrabarti into anti-Semitism in the party. Her resulting report concluded that it’s not endemic, but there is an “occasionally toxic atmosphere” and listed a package of reforms moving forward.

Criticized for not responding firmly enough initially, Momentum, the grassroots Labour movement behind Corbyn, issued a statement earlier this month showing a willingness to get to the root of the problem. “Current examples of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party are not only a problem of a few, extreme ‘bad apples’ but also of unconscious bias which manifests itself in varied, nuanced, and subtle ways and is more widespread in the Labour Party than many of us had understood even a few months ago,” it read.

Despite the scrutiny on the left and magnification by social media and hate speech, a 2017 study by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) estimated that only 5 percent of the general population can “justifiably be described as anti-Semites.” It also showed that those on the far left only hold slightly more anti-Semitic attitudes, by intensity of anti-Israel attitudes, than the general population. But the far left are still much less anti-Semitic than both very right-wing members of society and Muslims.