Anti-Semitic, pornographic flyers pop up in VB neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach neighborhood is on edge after hate-laced flyers spreading anti-Semitism were left on residents’ driveways.

The hateful, even pornographic, messages were found in front of homes in the city’s Bay Colony neighborhood.

People in Bay Colony told 10 On Your Side off camera they were disgusted and saddened to find them.

Many of the flyers condemned Judaism, comparing those who are Jewish to Satan worshippers. One flyer was so pornographic, we could not describe it on television or print.

10 On Your Side spoke with Eric Gardner, who oversees the Bay Colony and Cavalier Civic League. Gardner said a couple of flyers were handed over to Virginia Beach police and a report was filed.

“I don’t know who — if it’s targeting specific people or just being dropped in a couple of different driveways,” Gardner said. “We’re canvassing, at least in Cavalier/Bay Colony for anyone that may have had Ring cameras that may have been able to collect some video of possibly somebody dropping something off in the driveway.”

Gardner told us this is the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood.

Earlier this month, we spoke with Virginia Beach Rabbi Israel Zoberman about the recent surge in anti-Semitism following the Israel-Hamas War and the impact of such hate on the Jewish community.

“It is such a vivid reminder that the Holocaust has been revisited upon us in such a way that brings back to mind, the worst chapters in Jewish history,” Zoberman said.

Anyone who knows anything about where the flyers may have come from can contact Virginia Beach Police.

