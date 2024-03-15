Anti-gun violence advocate back to work after surviving shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Violence interrupters and outreach workers are made up of men and women who aim to halt gun violence in their communities.

One such activist, Ndía Brissett, spoke exclusively to PIX11 News after surviving a gunshot wound while on duty five weeks ago.

The Brooklyn native, employed by “Brownsville In, Violence Out,” was shot in the neighborhood while on the job. The irony is not lost on her.

“To work for an anti-gun violence organization and then to be shot,” Brissett said.

She serves as an outreach worker, mentoring over a dozen young people and guiding them toward positive paths. The city-funded organization has expanded, recently opening its second location in Bushwick.

Brissett and Zashawn Lewis, her colleague, were together when the bullet struck her stomach and colon in January. Following successful surgeries and rehabilitation, they are preparing to resume their partnership.

“Brownsville In, Violence Out” (BIVO) only intensified its efforts after her shooting. NYPD statistics show the partnership is working. In the 73rd Precinct, shooting victims have plummeted by 100% this year.

“We were just at 66 days with no shootings. [Ndia’s] situation was the last incident,” Lewis noted.

Brissett’s mother, Zarahiah Richey, said her daughter’s resilience got them both through this chapter. “It was an experience I never imagined… I cried, I prayed, I cried, I prayed,” Richey recalled.

Brissett’s faith, passion, and perseverance continue to propel her commitment to this cause.

“I want to do more, to let them know if this could happen to me, it could happen to you,” Brissett asserted.

A native of Brownsville, Brissett holds a degree in Criminal Justice and hopes BIVO will help propel her to her dream job with the FBI.

The NYPD has yet to make any arrests in connection with her shooting.

