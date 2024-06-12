Anti-DEI parents sue Croton-Harmon schools over limiting kids' free speech

A group of parents who don't want their kids to be forced to use other students' preferred pronouns, among other grievances, has sued the Croton-Harmon school district, alleging violations of their children's free speech rights.

The three parents, who are not identified by name in the lawsuit, are represented by the conservative advocacy group Parents Defending Education. The parents hold a litany of conservative views on social issues and say that the school district's policies prohibiting hateful speech and harassment are stymieing their children's ability to express conservative views at school.

Jackie Burton, a spokesperson for the Croton-Harmon schools, said in a statement that the district "is not aware of this lawsuit and has not been served with any papers." The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the federal district court in White Plains.

One parent, identified in the lawsuit as Parent A, opposes gay marriage and abortion, does not believe in white privilege and does not want to call people by their preferred pronouns. Another parent, Parent B, also opposes using other people's preferred pronouns and laments that schools in New York "have been forced to hold classes online" because of the arrival of migrants.

Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School in the Croton-Harmon school district in November 2023.

They say they have raised their children to share their views, but worry that their children could be disciplined by the school district for expressing these views, among other controversial opinions.

The parents argue that Croton-Harmon's policies dealing with hate speech and harassment illegally infringe on their children's First Amendment rights because these policies "prohibit speech that offends" others.

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," the lawsuit says. "So the district cannot impose its preferred viewpoint (e.g., persons can "transition" genders) over another (e.g., sex is immutable)."

Bennett Gershman, a constitutional law professor at Pace University's Elisabeth Haub School of Law, disputed the legal theory advanced by Parents Defending Education.

Gershman said that public schools have "broad power" to limit offensive and controversial speech on campus.

"Schools can always regulate offensive speech," Gershman explained. "The Supreme Court has made very clear that schools can regulate offensive speech. And if schools deem this speech is offensive, the schools can prohibit it."

Without rules enforcing community standards and decorum, students "are going to be growing up in a cacophony of profanity and screaming and yelling," Gershman observed. He added that courts will "give a lot of deference to school authorities" in determining what kind of speech is abusive and what speech is not.

The end goal of the parents' lawsuit, however, may not be to win at the trial court. Daniel Vitagliano, one of the lawyers representing the parents, previously represented a woman challenging Westchester's bubble-zone law for abortion clinics. In that case, the woman acknowledged that the Supreme Court's own precedent completely foreclosed her challenge, but she attempted to get the Supreme Court to overturn its precedent on the issue.

In December, the Supreme Court declined to take up the woman's case.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Croton Harmon NY schools sued by conservative parents over free speech