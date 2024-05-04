Anti-crime cameras installed in Bronx business district

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Anti-crime cameras are up and running in The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District.

Community leaders and the NYPD say this will keep all eyes on any illegal activity going on in the neighborhood.

“Anybody that’s doing anything illegal in the Throggs Neck bid, we are going to be looking at you,” said Bob Jaen, Throggs Neck Business Improvement District Executive Director

The message is loud and clear. With about a dozen of anti-crime cameras installed, eyes are on everybody, and crime is not welcomed in this neighborhood.

“You will have every single inch from Bruckner and Tremont to Miles and Tremont. Every single inch, I can turn around and see hair growing on your face,” added Jean.

For Joe Demarco, owner of an Italian deli on Tremont Avenue, reckless and speeding drivers are what concerns him the most. He says for him and his business. It is personal.

“Speeding actually killed my employee’s mom. That is how she lost her mom. About Six years ago,” he said.

The cameras are monitored in real-time by the 45th precinct and police headquarters.

“So if something happens we can actually go live or reviewed. We use that as a tool to aid on an investigation and also serves as additional tool for prosecution services,” stated Johnny Orellana, NYPD Deputy Inspector and head of the 45th precinct.

There are 321 businesses in the district; Jaen says this extra layer of security is already yielding results.

“Three days after the cameras were installed a lady was attacked and mugged at 10 o’ clock when she was walking to the bank. Came up behind. Body slammed her and ran. Guess what we got him on camera.”

He is hopeful the cameras will also help crack down on illegal marijuana shops.

“Right now, I believe there are 9 in the bit. These cannabis stores, when they get robbed, they are not calling the police. We are not going to allow this cancer to come into this neighborhood.”

The cameras were made possible with funding from NY State Assembly Member Michael Benedetto. PIX11 News has learned that 400-thousand dollars were allocated for this project

