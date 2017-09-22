Anthropologie Accidentally Sold $8,000 Couches for $0 and Twitter Couldn't Handle It

Several lucky Anthropologie shoppers' dreams briefly came true on Thursday, when they discovered that the Edlyn Two-Piece Chaise Sectional couch had been marked down from its $7,798 price tag to a whopping $0. Alas, as almost anybody could have predicted, the dream wasn't meant to last: All orders of the free couch were canceled as soon as Anthro discovered their mistake.

According to Business Insider, people who took advantage of the website glitch paid just $149 to cover shipping and delivery fees for the cushy couch. Not long after an undisclosed number of these miraculous transactions took place, however, Anthropologie completely took down the couch's page on its website and emailed order cancellation notices to buyers. "The item(s) below reflect product(s) that are no longer in stock, or are cancellations that you have requested," the emails read, according to BI.

A spokesperson for the clothing and home decor chain told BI that their terms of use explicitly allow for this kind of backtracking. "In the event an Anthropologie product is listed at an incorrect price due to photographical error, typographical error or error in pricing information from our suppliers, Anthropologie shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for product listed at the incorrect price," the site reads. The spokesperson added, "We sincerely regret that a technical glitch on our website caused some furniture pricing to be listed incorrectly."

As was expected, the people who had their free sectionals pulled out from beneath them without warning were extremely disappointed and commiserated over the tragic loss on Twitter using the #couchgate tag. "@Anthropologie thanks for ruining my dream of matching living rooms with 20 of my closest friends #couchgate," one person tweeted. Another expressed similarly crushed dreams, writing, "Amongst my friends, 15+ free couches were ordered. And 0 were fulfilled. 2017, I’m officially done with you. @Anthropologie 👎🏼 #couchgate."