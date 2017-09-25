Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Sexting 15-Year-Old Girl

Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sending texts that asked a teen he met online to strip and “touch herself.”

The disgraced ex-congressman was also sentenced Monday to three years of supervised release in Manhattan federal court, where his attorneys had pushed for probation for sexting with the 15-year-old North Carolina girl.

“The crime I committed was my rock bottom," Weiner tearfully said as he read from a prepared statement. "But I am truly grateful that it began me on my recovery. I am profoundly sorry to the victim for my crime... The prosecutors are skeptical. I don’t blame them.

“I’m an addict,” he continued.

The teen, whose name has been withheld because she is a minor, told Inside Edition that she first came into contact with Weiner, 53, through Twitter in January 2016.

“It was through direct message on Twitter,” the girl said. “I just sent him a nice message: ‘Hello, I’m a huge fan.’”

Weiner communicated with the girl on Twitter, Facebook and on messaging sites like Kik and Confide, sometimes using the screen name "T Dog."

"I knew that it was going downhill very fast,” the teen said. "He called me attractive.”

Though the student informed him that she was in high school, Weiner continued to speak with her, going as far as to ask her to undress and touch herself.

He also sent her “obscene material,” including adult porn, and a message “describing what he would do to her, if she were 18,” court filings said.

Weiner will also spend the rest of his life as a registered sex offender and was fined $10,000, which he must start paying during his time in prison.

Monday’s sentencing puts an end to Weiner’s online exploits that led to his downfall from the political spotlight.

On May 27, 2011, Weiner posted a photo of him posing in nothing but underwear on Twitter.

He at first claimed his account was hacked, but later admitted that was not true.

Less than a month later, TMZ.com published nude and semi-nude pictures of Weiner, which resulted in his resignation from Congress on June 16, 2011.

In 2013, Weiner attempted a political comeback as he ran for mayor of New York City. But those hopes were dashed when a woman named Sydney Leathers came forward with their online escapades.

Then in August 2016, Weiner was accused of sending salacious texts as his then 4-month-old son slept beside him.

He pleaded guilty in May 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor and could have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Weiner’s lawyers, seeking a reduced sentence, argued that their client suffered from an addiction, for which he finally was seeking treatment.

Judge Denise Cote reportedly acknowledged that Weiner had made progress in addressing his issues, saying on Monday: "I find it likely that if he continues to engage in this treatment, he can make an enormous contribution to society."

Weiner must surrender himself by 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 to begin his 21-month-long prison sentence.

His attorneys have requested he be sent to Schuylkill Federal Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, or another low-security prison near New York, according to reports.

Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hilary Clinton Weiner’s wife, did not appear in court. The pair is in the process of divorcing.

