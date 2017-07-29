Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Deidre Ball Files For Divorce

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on air interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017.

A week after Anthony Scaramucci joined the White House as communications director, his wife, Deidre Ball, has reportedly filed for divorce.

Scaramucci’s friends claimed Ball was not happy with him for joining the White House and his “naked political ambitions,” reports said.

A source told Page Six that Scaramucci's wife loved her Wall Street life but did not like living in Washington D.C.

According to reports, Ball was also not happy with Scaramucci’s bid to get close to President Donald Trump. Scaramucci, 52, and Ball, 38, got married in 2014 after dating for three years. They have two children. While Scaramucci commented on reports of his wife filing for divorce on Twitter and asked for people to pray for their family, he is yet to confirm the news.

Here are 5 facts about Deidre Ball:

Ball worked as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, a firm founded in 2005 by Scaramucci. He sold the company in January 2017. According to Bloomberg, the value of company was between $200 million and $230 million when it was sold.

Ball was never a big fan of Trump and even donated money to his opponents. She donated $2,700 to the Jeb Bush camp and $10,800 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign. However, both of them dropped out when Trump became the front-runner for the Republican party in the presidential election, reports said. In 2015, Ball even donated money to Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, reports said.

Ball earlier had a Twitter account with the handle @MrsAScaramucci, but she deleted it soon after Scaramucci joined the White House and was even trolled for it on social media websites. However, Ball still has her Facebook page.

After Trump was elected as president, she wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations to those who chose to support Donald Trump; I sincerely hope that he proves to be all u hoped for,” reports said.

While Scaramucci ran an aggressive campaign to enter the White House, Ball maintained a low profile. She initially seemed to have supported him as they appeared together at various events and even posed for photographs.

Scaramucci started his carrier with Goldman Sachs in 1989 after graduating from law school. He worked there for 7 years before starting his own company called Oscar Management Capital in 1996. He sold the company in 2001, and founded SkyBridge Capital in 2005. Before marrying Ball, Scaramucci’s was married Lisa Miranda.

