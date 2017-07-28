Anthony Scaramucci Tries to Clarify Expletive-Laden Interview: 'I Sometimes Use Colorful Language'

Anthony Scaramucci is trying to clear the air after a foul-mouthed tirade he made against White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and vulgar remarks about President Trump's top strategist, Steve Bannon.

The president's communications director tweeted Thursday evening that he “made a mistake” in trusting a reporter and said he sometimes uses “colorful language.”

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

During a phone call Wednesday night to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker, Scaramucci called Priebus "a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic."

In the same call, he accused Bannon of “sucking his own c***.”

Trump's new communications director blew his top after Lizza reported that the president was having a private dinner at the White House with Fox News personalities Sean Hannity, Kimberly Guilfoyle and former network exec Bill Shine.

Scaramucci called Lizza, saying: "I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it."

"I’ll get to the person that leaked that to you — Reince Priebus. If you want to leak something, he'll be asked to resign very shortly,” Scaramucci told Lizza. “What I want to do is, I want to kill all the leakers."

Scaramucci, known by nickname, “The Mooch,” spoke about tensions with Priebus on CNN Thursday morning.

“We have had differences," he said. "When I said we were brothers, from the podium, that's because we're rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel, other brothers can fight with each other and then get along. I don't know if this is repairable or not — that will be up to the president,” he said.

Scaramucci was named the White House communications director a week ago after Sean Spicer resigned as press secretary.

The 53-year-old is a native of Long Island, N.Y., and has had a friendship with Trump over the years.

The Harvard Law graduate used to work at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers before starting his own investment firm. The businessman also portrayed himself in Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps.

