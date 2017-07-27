Anthony Scaramucci threatens Reince Priebus over leaks and likens their relationship to Cain and Abel

Anthony Scaramucci is publicly challenging White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to come forward and deny he’s been leaking information to the press during the Trump presidency.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day”, Donald Trump’s new director of communications all but blamed Mr Priebus for the damaging leaks that have plagued the President and painted a picture of a West Wing in near constant turmoil.

The two men have had a fraught relationship since early in the Trump administration, when Mr Scaramucci was unable to get a White House job, reportedly because Mr Priebus had lobbied against his hiring. Mr Scaramucci had earlier tagged Mr Priebus in a tweet about leaks, but later deleted that tweet.

“When I put out a tweet and I put Reince’s name in a tweet, they’re all making the assumption that it’s him because journalists know who the leakers are,” Mr Scaramucci said. “So if Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that. But let me tell you about myself. I’m a straight shooter, and I’ll go right to the heart of the matter.”

Mr Scaramucci was brought in help stabilize the White House’s press operations, which had been under fire during the tenure of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Mr Spicer fostered an adversarial relationship with the White House press corps early on, and was unable to shake that relationship in the six months he served as the face of the West Wing.

Mr Spicer resigned from his position just a day past the six month mark of the Trump presidency, saying he wanted to give Mr Scaramucci the ability to have a fresh start.

Mr Scaramucci said during the interview that he had a pretty good idea of who had been leaking information to the press during those first six months, and said that the leaks were apprehensible.

The new White House communications director has acknowledged before that he has a combative relationship with Mr Priebus. During his first appearance before the press last week, he said that their relationship was akin to brothers fighting.

During the CNN interview, he indicated that he wasn’t sure what kind of brothers he and Mr Priebus may be.

“Some brothers are like Cain and Abel,” he said, referencing the biblical sons of Adam and Eve — one of which killed the other. “Other brothers can fight with each other and get along. I don't know if this is repairable or not. That will be up to the President."