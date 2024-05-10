Anthony Scaramucci Reveals Big Biden Hopes Over 'Existential Threat' Trump

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci made his election hopes clear on Thursday as he used former first lady Melania Trump to make the case for President Joe Biden’s reelection.

“Nobody wants Biden to win more than me and I am including Melania,” wrote Scaramucci, in a nod to Donald Trump’s wife who has largely been absent from the public eye amid his 2024 campaign.

Scaramucci, who became a frequent Trump critic following his 10-day stint in his administration, noted that he’s not a “one issue voter” before criticizing the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“Trump is an existential threat to the democracy,” Scaramucci wrote in a separate post.

“He is a threat to NATO. He is a threat to the separation of powers in our Constitution and under no circumstances will I be voting for him. I will work tirelessly against him.”

Nobody wants Biden to win more than me and I am including Melania. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 9, 2024

I am not a one issue voter. Trump is an existential threat to the democracy. He is a threat to NATO. He is a threat to the separation of powers in our Constitution and under no circumstances will I be voting for him. I will work tirelessly against him. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 9, 2024

Scaramucci, who he described himself and former Trump White House officials as being in a “Trump recovery unit” together, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in March where he described the former president as hurting “anybody and anything in his way.”

He recalled one of his “big fights” with Trump over the institution of the presidency, noting that you’re there to “serve the people” and be president for everybody.

“Mr. Trump doesn’t see it that way. Mr. Trump sees it as a self-aggrandizement, grandstanding position and you can make a little bit of money on the side, that’s fine, as well,” Scaramucci said.

He continued, “And so all the policies that you’re discussing today, they’re seen through that prism, they’re not seen through peace, preservation of the democracy, prosperity for all Americans, not just the friends of his he’s cutting taxes for.”

Related...