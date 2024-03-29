Anthony Scaramucci Gives 'No. 1 Reason' Why 'Alarmed' Republicans Are Hush On Trump

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci spilled on why some Republicans have kept quiet on criticizing Donald Trump.

Scaramucci, who appeared on Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” weighed in on the former president after host Nicolle Wallace praised him for being “part of something” she really appreciates.

“You seem to have tried to coax out of the corners or hiding some of the people who have been reluctant to enter the political fray, to offer their firsthand accounts of the danger that Donald Trump poses,” Wallace said.

“Why is — and I have a little sense that that’s a very difficult, painstakingly diplomatic process — why is it so hard for some of these people to speak out? They’re some of the most alarmed people among us.”

“Well, they probably don’t like death threats, Nicolle,” replied Scaramucci, a harsh critic of Trump since his stint as White House communications director.

“I think we can probably start there. So, I mean, that could be the number-one reason.”

His remarks on the former president, whose public insults and attacks have led to violent threats, arrive after former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) warned about the possibilities of a second Trump term on Wednesday.

“We know he tried once not to leave office and he will have no incentive to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power and to leave office if he’s elected again,” she said in a speech at Drake University in Iowa.

Scaramucci told Wallace that Trump would be “way more organized” this time around.

“One of the reasons why that insurrection failed is that he didn’t have the organizational skills. He doesn’t have the executive management skills to run an insurrection properly,” he said.

“But he now has willing participants on that campaign that are way more organized than him. And so do not underestimate that and do not underestimate the effectiveness going forward if he should somehow win, which I predict he won’t.”

