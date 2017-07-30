Anthony Scaramucci’s ‘fed up’ wife filed for divorce just two weeks before she gave birth to their son

Anthony Scaramucci was in West Virginia on business with President Trump when his son James was born: Getty Images

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s wife filed for a divorce just two weeks before she gave birth to their son – amid claims she had branded him a “Trump sycophant”.

Deirdre Scaramucci was said to be tired of her husband’s obsession with US president, who appointed him to his new role just last week.

She was also “mad” because her husband had taunted her, with sources telling a gossip website that Mr Scaramucci “tells her she’s not that smart, that he’s out of her league”.

Ms Scaramucci, 38, gave birth to the former couple’s baby boy James just over two weeks after she had filed for divorce on 6 July in Nassau County Supreme Court.

Mr Scaramucci, 53, was in West Virginia accompanying Donald Trump to a Boy Scouts Jamboree.

A source close to Mr Trump’s aide told US gossip website Page Six: “When James was born, he sent her a text saying, ‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.’”

He reportedly only visited his new son James on Friday night, four days after the birth.

The source added that there were talks between the couple so Mr Scaramucci could be present while his estranged wife gave birth to James – but the planning fell through.

He said: “There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately … the delivery was sudden.”

Ms Scaramucci’s anger with her husband was a factor for the split. “She’s mad. They aren’t really speaking right now,” the source said.

“The [pain] runs deep. [Anthony] tells her she’s not that smart, that he’s out of her league.”

Another insider close to Mr Scaramucci claimed he was actually the victim of his wife’s verbal abuse: “She would say, ‘You’re a grifter, you’re this.’ She would mock him for being a Trump sycophant.”

Others in close contact with the former couple dismissed suggestions another person was involved in the split. Arthur Schwartz, Mr Scaramucci’s spokesman, told The Washington Post: “There’s absolutely zero truth in that.”

“The only one he’s dating right now is the West Wing of the White House.”

Mr Schwartz said the couple separated “five or six months ago”.

“The big shift began came when Deirde went from being arm candy to [being a mother] and being unavailable for nights out,” another source told Page Six. “That’s when [Anthony’s] decision to just continue his life as it was and leave her behind really started to take hold.”

Another contact said: “Anthony had been planning to divorce her for some time and he had told other people he planned to announce it after the baby.”

Jill Stone, Ms Scaramucci’s attorney, said her client refused to speak publicly on the divorce. She said she “is not making this into a circus. She has children to protect and that’s what she’s concerned about.”

On Twitter, Mr Scaramucci has pleaded with the media to not report stories about his family affairs.

"Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more," he first wrote.

"Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn't. No further comments on this."

After less than a week on the job, Mr Scaramucci criticised his new colleagues in a foul-mouthed tirade to a reporter from The New Yorker.

He called Reince Priebus, the White House chief-of-staff who resigned on Friday, “a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic”.

Mr Scaramucci also said he did not like Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s chief strategist, because “I’m not trying to suck my own cock”.