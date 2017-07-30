Anthony Scaramucci congratulated his estranged wife on the birth of their child by text message

Anthony Scaramucci with his estranged wife, Deirdre. She gave birth to their second son on Monday - Patrick McMullan

Anthony Scaramucci’s wife filed for divorce while she was nine months pregnant and, when their son arrived on Monday, he congratulated her by text message, according to reports in the United States.

The new White House communications director, who in the space of a week has gone from being a little-known financier to a household name - thanks largely to his expletive-laced rant about his new colleagues – is yet to confirm the divorce.

He tweeted a request for prayers for his family.

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

The New York Post reported that Deidre Scaramucci, 38, filed divorce papers on July 6 in Nassau County Supreme Court, in New York.

Married for three years, she gave birth to their first son, Nicholas, in early 2014.

Their second son, James, arrived on Monday in New York City, while Mr Scaramucci was at a Boy Scout jamboree with President Donald Trump in West Virginia.

“When James was born, he sent her a text saying: ‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,’” a source told the paper.

“She’s mad. They aren’t really speaking right now.

“The pain runs deep. Anthony tells her she’s not that smart, that he’s out of her league.”

View photos Anthony Scaramucci on Friday More

He reportedly did not meet his newborn son until Friday evening, at the end of a whirlwind first week in Washington in which he witnessed the ouster from the White House of his bitter rival, Reince Priebus, who served as chief of staff.

An associate of Mr Scaramucci, 53, defended him, saying that the child arrived early.

“There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately the delivery was sudden,” the source told the paper.

“There’s been a lot of lies.”

Profile | Anthony Scaramucci

Mr Scaramucci’s mother, Marie, who lives close to the marital home on Long Island, told the paper she was yet to meet her new grandson.

“No, I haven’t,” she said when reached by phone. “There’s a reason for it and I don’t want to discuss it.”

Headlines about the increasingly acrimonious divorce is not what Mr Scaramucci, nicknamed The Mooch, would have wished for his first week in Washington.

“OK, the Mooch showed up a week ago,” he said, calling a reporter on Wednesday night.

“This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, OK? Because I nailed these guys.”

View photos Anthony Scaramucci at the White House on Tuesday More