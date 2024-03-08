Anthony’s Mayor Murillo to pay back $24K of taxpayer funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Anthony, New Mexico Board of Trustees voted to make Mayor Diana Murillo pay back thousands of dollars of taxpayer funds during a city council meeting held Wednesday, March 6.

Council members voted in a vote of 3-1 to have Murillo pay back the City for unapproved funds, according to a news release sent by the City of Anthony.

The City of Anthony says Murillo used over $24,000 in taxpayer dollars to pay for her legal fees in a lawsuit she filed last year to remove Mayor Pro Tempore Gabriel I. Holguin.

The board also voted to not renew City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante’s contract, which is ending in June.

Juarez-Infante has been with the City of Anthony since 2022 when council members voted to terminate Oscar Dominguez, the city manager at the time.

The City of Anthony says Juarez-Infante is the full-time city manager for the City of Sunland Park and is currently working part-time at the City of Anthony with an annual salary of $75,000.

