Anthony Johnson Jr.’s death in Tarrant County Jail ruled a homicide by asphyxiation

A Tarrant County medical examiner has ruled the death of jail inmate Anthony Johnson Jr. a homicide, potentially opening the possibility of criminal charges.

The autopsy findings cite asphyxia from use of force and pepper spray as the cause of death.

Johnson, 31, died at the Tarrant County Jail on April 21, after he was arrested during what his family says was a schizophrenic episode. He resisted jailers during a cell check and was pepper-sprayed before being handcuffed and held on the floor improperly with a detention officer’s knee on his back, according to partial video of the altercation released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Two jail employees were fired but later reinstated and put on leave.

Amid mounting pressure to produce information about how Johnson died, the Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers released video of the incident in May. The footage shows what happened until the moment jailers get off Johnson’s motionless body.

Johnson’s family has demanded release of the full video and repeatedly chastised county commissioners over what they’ve described as a lack of transparency in the jail.

