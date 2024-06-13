Anthony Cuyler extradited from Mexico to face Union City CSC charges

BRANCH COUNTY — A joint state and federal effort Tuesday returned former Union City resident Anthony Cuyler, 46, from Mexico to face 2019 charges of sexual assault of a 12-year-old and delivery of meth to a minor.

Union City Police officer Tony Renya waits for Anthony Cuyler brought to Detroit on a U.S. Marshall 737 jet Tuesday.

Branch County prosecutor Zack Stempien alleged Cuyler moved to Indiana and then fled to Mexico after a Union City police investigation in 2019.

Unable to locate and extradite Cuyler, the prosecutor's office requested help from the United States Marshals Service, who screened and accepted the case under Operation Survivor Justice. This program provides justice for the victims of sex crimes in the state of Michigan.

Marshalls located Cuyler, and when Mexico expelled him in March, they arrested him.

Marshalls flew Cuyler to Detroit Tuesday, and Union City officer Tony Reyna met and transported Cuyler to the Branch County jail.

Stempien said that the Michigan Attorney General's Office offered to lead the prosecution as part of Operation Survivor Justice.

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien

"I am grateful for the efforts of all involved in this apprehension and extradition, and appreciative of local law enforcement, the Branch County prosecuting attorneys, and our U.S. Marshals Service for bringing this defendant home to face justice."

Stempien praised "The Union City Police Department for their investigation." He also thanked the Michigan Attorney's General's Office and the United States Marshals for their assistance.

Deputy Chief Corey Wilkerson learned from a mother a 12-year-old girl allegedly received meth from Cuyler on a day in late July 2019 and he sexually assaulted her.

He's facing the following charges:

Three counts of criminal sexual conduct degree, life felonies.

Delivery of methamphetamine to a minor, a 40-year offense.

Possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony.

Possession of ammunition by a felon, a five-year offense.

At a Wednesday arraignment, Branch County District Court denied bond, appointed the Public Defender, and set a probable cause conference for June 25 and preliminary examination for July 2.

