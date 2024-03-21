Anthony City Manager resigns after unanimous vote

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Anthony City Council voted in a unanimous vote to accept the resignation of City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante after coming out of the closed session to discuss his contract on Wednesday night, March 20.

The City of Anthony released a statement Thursday morning, March 21 about Juarez-Infante’s resignation as a result of the unanimous vote.

The City says the move comes after Juarez-Infante joined the Sunland Park based CRRUA board without the approval of the City of Anthony board.

The City says Juarez-Infante is required to give city trustees 21 days notice if he intends to resign. His last day as city manager will be on April 9.

The City says based on Wednesday night’s vote, it will initiate a plan to seek Juarez-Infante’s successor.

“The City of Anthony has seen an influx of injustices against its residents. If any sitting administrative member elects not to work for the people and abuse its power instead, I invite them to seek employment elsewhere,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Gabriel I. Holguin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.