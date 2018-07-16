Anthony Bourdain reveals how he pictured Harvey Weinstein dying and controversial thoughts on Bill Clinton in last interview

In his final interview, published posthumously, Anthony Bourdain revealed the specific way he pictured Harvey Weinstein’s eventual death - and his unfavourable opinions of Bill Clinton.

Prior to Bourdain’s death from suicide at the age of 61, the celebrated chef was outspoken in his criticism of Weinstein - both in support of his girlfriend Asia Argento, one of the Weinstein accusers, and as a feminist himself.

Following Argento’s accusations of sexual harassment against the film producer, Bourdain tweeted: “I am proud and honoured to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Weinstein has denied all accusations.

And now, in a wide-ranging interview with Popula, Bourdain shared the graphic way he imagined Weinstein’s life will end - a discussion he has had with “a number of people.”

But first, Bourdain acknowledged that Weinstein’s life is already thoroughly terrible - now that he has been exiled to Arizona.

“However much people want to see Harvey Weinstein dead or in jail, he’s in f**king Arizona. He is in Arizona, eating in restaurants in Arizona,” the chef said, before continuing: “And at off-the-grid restaurants in Arizona, so he can’t even eat at the best sushi restaurant in Scottsdale.

“He’s gotta go to some s**t f**king place. So Arizona, I mean, as much as I’d like to see him, you know beaten to death in his cell - .”

In addition to his thoughts on life in Arizona, Bourdain also revealed his theory around Weinstein’s eventual death - which he imagined will occur in a bathtub.

Picturing him “naked in his famous bathrobe,” Bourdain suggested that Weinstein will be brushing his teeth and holding his cellphone when a massive stroke hits him.

Stumbling backwards into the bathtub, Bourdain imagined that Weinstein’s life will end as the ex-Hollywood producer “scrolls through his contacts list trying to figure out who he can call, who will actually answer the phone.”

According to Bourdain, Weinstein dying “knowing that no one will help him” and that he does not look his best, will be fitting.

As for his opinion of Bill Clinton, Bourdain didn't hold back - referring to the former president as "a piece of s**t, entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby and disgusting."

Acknowledging that Clinton is "f**king magnetic," having met him in person, Bourdain revealed that he does not believe Clinton should have been thrown out of office because of the Lewinsky scandal - calling it "ridiculous."

According to Bourdain, the real issue was the way that the Clintons dealt with the scandal - "It was the shaming, discrediting, undermining the women," that followed.

Since the beloved chef’s own death on June 8, thousands have paid tribute to the author, television host, and father.

You can read the entire interview here.