Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Is Here to Stay on Netflix

Netflix has said it will extend the run of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on the streaming service following the star’s death on June 8.

Eight seasons of Parts Unknown currently streaming on Netflix were scheduled to come off the platform on June 16. In the days following Bourdain’s death, fans started a petition calling for Netflix to keep it on air.

Netflix on Tuesday said it extended an agreement that will allow Parts Unknown to stay on “for months to come.”

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. — Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

Bourdain, who was filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown in Europe at the time of his death, had worked on the CNN show since 2013, traveling to uncovered places and introducing audiences to different cultures and food.

CNN has continued to air episodes of Parts Unknown‘s eleventh season, with the latest one taking place in Berlin. The final two episodes of the season will take viewers to Bhutan to explore Mardi Gras.