Anthony Barksdale missing

May 10—Angel Anthony said that her 26-year-old son Anthony Barksdale has been missing since March 16.

Barksdale is bi-racial and is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. He has dark curly hair and wears colored blue, green and gray contacts.

He has diamond tattoos on both sides of his eyes. He also has a throat and chest tattoo.

Barksdale, who lives in Ashtabula, was last seen leaving the B. Riley House on West 117th Street in Cleveland at 3 p.m. on March 16, believed to be wearing navy blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

The B. Riley House is an LGBTQA+ drug and alcohol treatment center.

Anthony said that a report has been made with the Cleveland Police Department.

"We have information that indicates that he may be out of the state," said Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz, who is the CPD's public information officer. "We haven't been able to physically confirm that yet. For that reason, he will remain as an active missing person case in our system."

Anthony said that her son doesn't know anyone in Cleveland and is hoping someone may have information since his family and friends reside in Ashtabula County.

Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police Detective Horvath at 216-623-5118.

A prayer vigil is being held on May 16 at Lake Shore Park at 6 p.m.

