Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office' is hiring for one of most unique jobs on the planet

If penguin-counting and sorting postcards addressed to penguins at the world’s southernmost post office sounds exciting, Port Lockroy in Antarctica may have the perfect job for you.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, which owns and operates Port Lockroy in Antarctica, is hiring a team of five for its 2024/2025 season, which starts in late October or early November and lasts through March 2025.

"From counting penguins to sorting mail at the world’s southernmost post office, working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica is a job like no other!" the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust said in a post on Instagram.

ANTARCTIC'S EXTREME WEATHER DRAWING MORE CRUISE SHIP EXPEDITIONS

The base camp.

The application deadline just passed for the base leader, shop manager and three general assistants. Once selected, the team will undergo extensive training in the UK in August and September.

Job duties include sorting some 80,000 postcards sent by cruise ship passengers to the penguins on Antarctica. About 18,000 people cruise to Antarctica in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months.

You have to be OK with the "stench of guano," also known as penguin poop.

LOW SEA ICE IN ANTARCTICA CAUSING ‘CATASTROPHIC BREEDING FAILURE’ OF PENGUINS, STUDY FINDS

Penguins outnumber people in Port Lockroy.

Applicants had to be at least 18 years old, and while there’s no age limit, "applicants must be physically fit." And all applicants had to be living in and able to legally work in the United Kingdom.

"There is a lot of physical work at Port Lockroy and all team members are expected to contribute equally," the trust says on its website.

Chores include carrying 5-gallon cans of water, lifting and carrying 33-pound boxes, digging "a LOT of snow every day," carving out steps in the snow and ice, so visitors can safely land, and unloading boats on slippery rocks.

ANTARCTICA’S ‘DOOMSDAY GLACIER’ IS MELTING AWAY DIFFERENTLY THAN SCIENTISTS FIRST THOUGHT

"While candidates do not need to be athletes, they do need to be strong and resilient to undertake these tasks daily for several months," the trust says.

Temperatures in the summer months vary between 23 and 50 degrees. Most days will be just a few degrees above freezing, but overcast days and wind chill will make it feel colder.

The work will involve spending many hours outside or inside the base with no insulation or heating. Warm clothing will be provided, but the work will be very physical, so you will want to pack your thermals and other layers to keep warm.

JOURNEY TO THE BOTTOM OF THE EARTH: COUPLE TOURS ANTARCTICA’S FROZEN WILDERNESS

The base leader during the 2023 season.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust’s flagship historic site was established in 1944 and operated as a British research station until it closed and retired in 1962. In 1996, Port Lockroy was restored as a living museum. Since then, it has operated during the Austral summer as a visitor site welcoming those who travel to Antarctica on expedition vessels and yachts.

It’s also worth noting that there is no running water on the island. Water is collected in jerry cans from visiting ships, which will also offer showers every few days.

7 THINGS YOU PROBABLY DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT PENGUINS

Very remote working conditions.

However, you might expect to go up to two weeks without visitors or a shower when conditions are poor.

There also is no flushing toilet at Port Lockroy. A basic camping toilet will need to be emptied daily.

Living quarters are a purpose-built Nissen hut that keeps with the aesthetics of the other historic buildings on the island. Staff will share one bedroom with access to a living area, a separate boot room and a washroom.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The kitchen in Bransfield House.

There is a cooker and heater in the main kitchen and living area, both of which are powered by propane gas.

Cooking duties are shared by using propane gas. Food is shipped from the UK and consists of a wide variety of dried and tinned items, occasionally supplemented by fresh food donated from visiting ships.





Original article source: Antarctica's 'Penguin Post Office' is hiring for one of most unique jobs on the planet