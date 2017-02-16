Antarctica just shed a Manhattan-sized iceberg, and a bigger one is coming soon

An iceberg the size of Manhattan has cleaved off of Antarctica's rapidly melting Pine Island Glacier on the southwest coast of the continent. NASA released the new data showing the iceberg's birth on Feb. 15, though the imagery was acquired between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.

The agency says "about a kilometer or two of ice" broke off the glacier's floating ice shelf during this period, making it a large iceberg but comparitively small in the recent history of this particular area.

According to Ian Howat, a glaciologist at Ohio State University, the event was about 10 times smaller than the chunk of ice that broke off the same glacier in July 2015, when a 20-mile, or 30-kilometer, rift developed and calved an iceberg spanning 225 square miles.

“I think this event is the calving equivalent of an ‘aftershock’ following the much bigger event,” Howat said in a press release.

“Apparently, there are weaknesses in the ice shelf — just inland of the rift that caused the 2015 calving — that are resulting in these smaller breaks.”

Despite its relatively small size, the new iceberg continues to point to the increasing instability of this glacier in particular, and is another warning sign regarding the fate of the much larger and more consequential West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

The Pine Island Glacier ends in a floating ice shelf which buttresses the land-based ice behind it. The new iceberg broke off this floating section, which means it by itself will not add to sea level rise.

Scientists are expecting more large icebergs to be born from this glacier, and are also anxiously watching the Larsen C Ice Shelf for what is likely to be one of the largest births of an iceberg on record during the next few months.

According to NASA, rifts on the Pine Island Glacier are present about 6 miles from the ice front, including a large one that was spotted in a scientific flight on Nov. 4, 2016. Some of the rifts are hard to see since they are extending upward from the bottom of the ice shelf.

