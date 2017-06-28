Antarctic ice shelf crack is moving at record speeds, poised to cleave off massive iceberg any minute

A crack spreading inexorably across the Larsen C Ice Shelf in northwest Antarctica has surged forward at record rates, bringing the ice shelf closer to cleaving off an iceberg roughly the size of Delaware.

If this occurs, it would be one of the largest icebergs ever observed and could leave the ice shelf behind it in a precarious state, more vulnerable to melting from both relatively mild ocean waters encroaching on the ice from underneath, as well as increasing air temperatures melting ice from above.

While scientists have said it is not clear that global warming is behind this particular iceberg, the Antarctic Peninsula, where the Larsen C Ice Shelf is located, is one of the most rapidly warming areas in Antarctica, rivaling temperature increases seen in the Arctic.

The scientists from Project MIDAS, which is funded by UK-based research institutions, are using satellite observations to determine the progress that the rift in the floating ice shelf is making. In some places, the fissure is 1,500 feet wide, which is about 600 feet wider than a typical Manhattan avenue block.

The recent image (right) highlights a significant acceleration over those three days. Comparison of speeds between Sentinel-1 image mosaics in early and late June 2017.

Image: Project midas/esa

In a June 28 blog post, the scientists report: "...The soon-to-be-iceberg part of [the] Larsen C Ice Shelf has tripled in speed to more than ten meters per day between 24th and 27th June 2017." This means that the crack has moved at least 33 feet per day during the course of this 4-day period.

This is "the highest speed ever recorded on this ice shelf," according to the researchers. Predicting the exact date that the iceberg will cleave off from the Antarctic continent is tricky, however, since it still remains attached to the ice shelf, but just barely.

"The iceberg remains attached to the ice shelf, but its outer end is moving at the highest speed ever recorded on this ice shelf," researchers wrote. "We still can’t tell when calving will occur — it could be hours, days or weeks — but this is a notable departure from previous observations."

The satellite scientists are depending on to detect changes in the progression of the fissure is known as Sentinel-1, a project of the European Space Agency. This satellite is able to detect subtle changes in ground movements and is used for both studying melting glaciers and ice shelves as well as earthquakes and other geological phenomena.

According to Project MIDAS scientists, the most recent data do not cover the tip of the ice rift, but a low resolution image taken just after midnight on June 28 "shows clearly that the iceberg remains attached to the ice shelf at its western end — for now."

Collapse of Larsen B Ice Shelf in 2002.