New Ant-Man and the Wasp photo teases costume redesign

Ant-Man and the Wasp's costumes are looking pretty spiffy in a sneak peek of the upcoming movie.





As part of the Disney fanclub D23's summer promotion, a poster of the de-helmeted Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teases a significant redesign of their super-suits:





Marvel Studios' #AntManandtheWasp is featured on one of the five @DisneyD23 magazine covers for their Summer Movie Spectacular! Learn more: https://t.co/kV37qrKHWR pic.twitter.com/XMjlNjZuKF - Ant-Man (@AntMan) April 5, 2018







That yucky NSFW pattern isn't noticeable due to the angling of the photo, but both Ant-Man and the Wasp's duds have definitely got a streamlining and look much more sleek.

Peyton Reed's sequel pairs up the Marvel heroes for the first time in live-action as they clash with the mysterious villain Ghost (Game of Thrones' Hannah John-Kamen).

Evangeline Lilly unintentionally tipped last year that Ant-Man and the Wasp plays with time and space in a way that may also open up a Multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they're heading, I did have this moment of realising, 'Oh, wow, there's a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise'," Lilly admitted. "We are hitting that season four space where everything's about to shift, and you're about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.

"Those characters are experts in the quantum realm. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, they are trying everything in their power to safely enter the quantum realm and return back from it because they have evidence from the first film that Scott Lang was able to do that.

"If he can do it, why can't we? If we do succeed in Ant-Man and the Wasp, then that does open a whole entire new multiverse to enter into and play around in. I'm not the story creator, so I can't tell you what they're going to do with that. But I definitely see the potential there."

Michael Douglas returns for the sequel as the original Ant-Man (aka Hank Pym), and the film also introduces Hope's long-dead mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer). Laurence Fishburne joins the MCU as Giant-Man, with Walton Goggins and Bobby Cannavale rounding out the cast.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens on June 29, 2018 in the UK and July 6, 2018 in the US.

