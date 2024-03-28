Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway announces huge change for final episode

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has announced a huge change for its final episode, with a bumper edition to round the series off.

The ITV show is going on a hiatus following its 20th series, and it has now been announced that the finale on April 13 will be an extended episode, with the instalment clocking in at two hours.

The finale will feature many of the series’ loved elements, with ‘Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge’ boasting a stacked roster including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs and Davina McCall.

ITV1 - ITV

Related: Ant and Dec forced to apologise after Saturday Night Takeaway guest appears to swear

Celebrity guests for the live extravaganza will include Ashley Roberts, S Club, Scarlett Moffatt, Andi Peters, Kaiser Chiefs, Jordan North and Tony Hadley, with Girls Aloud serving as the Star Guest announcers.

The section featuring viewers at home, ‘Ring My Bell’, will also be pushed to the extreme, whilst a special montage will also be aired to celebrate the previous 20 years.

“We can't believe there are only a few shows left and we’re getting closer to the end,” said Ant of the finale. “This series has been very special to make and we’re looking forward to making the last show a party to end all parties.

“The SNT production team have been working non stop to ensure this special, two hour finale has that SNT magic from start to finish.”

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Saturday Night Takeaway's Ant and Dec in Love Island recoupling skit

“The finale will be a real celebration of Saturday Night Takeaway over the years,” added Dec. “We're honoured and touched that for 20 series it's been part of Saturday night TV viewing for so many families across the country.

“We're giving it (and us!) a rest for now, but we'll take away and treasure some very special memories and moments. We will most certainly miss it.”

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV1 at 7pm.

You Might Also Like