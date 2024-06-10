"Answer my question!": Schumer in new 1/6 footage angrily demands Jeffrey Rosen ask Trump to call off his supporters.

Why don't you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr. Attorney General, and your law enforcement responsibility? A public statement they should all leave. He is saying, his tweet said, we are for peace. Law and order. Law and order. Why don't you get him to make that statement? Would you do that? Will you ask the president to make a statement to ask them to leave the Capitol? No, no, no, please answer my question. Answer my question. Does that include asking the president to get these people who are followers of ours to leave the Capitol?

View comments