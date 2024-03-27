Another wrongful death lawsuit filed after local nurse allegedly killed patients with insulin

Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a local healthcare facility after a nurse allegedly administered lethal doses of unnecessary medication that killed a patient.

Heather Pressdee, 41, is facing dozens of charges for allegedly administering lethal doses of insulin to patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and 2023.

The family of a 43-year-old man alleges that on May 1, 2023, Pressdee, then a unit manager at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, injected him with an excessive and lethal dose of insulin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Wrongful death lawsuits filed against former nurse accused of killing patients with insulin

The suit alleges that Sunnyview hired Pressdee five months before Nicholas Cymbol’s death, after Pressdee had been terminated or forced to resign from other local medical facilities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She has remorse’: Attorneys for nurse accused of giving patients lethal doses of insulin speak out

Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, is facing charges including homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Wrongful death lawsuits were filed against Guardian Healthcare and its facility in Lower Burrell, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. They were filed on behalf of the families of Jack Allen Rogers and Norman Paul Hendrickson and claim their deaths were directly caused by Pressdee, who was the facility’s former Assistant Director of Nursing.

In the latest lawsuit, Cymbol’s family alleges that Sunnyview administration failed to investigate Pressdee following a string of suspicious resident deaths in the months before his death.

About 20 patients died under Pressdee’s care, authorities say. Some were diabetic and required insulin but some were not. Officials also said Pressdee would administer the insulin during overnight shifts when staffing was low.

Pressdee is being held at the Butler County Prison without bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

5 people, including infant, killed in Fayette County crash Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 6 missing people presumed dead; active search suspended Former Pitt football player charged in connection to Clairton shooting VIDEO: Local expert weighs in on devastating Baltimore bridge collapse DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts