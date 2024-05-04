Another weekend of temperature drops, rain projected for Fresno. What we can expect

So far, it’s been a wild Spring in Fresno, marked by big swings in weather.

Case in point, temperatures were seasonally warm on Thursday and Friday (four to seven degrees above the norm) but expected to drop drastically as a weekend storm moves into the region. It’s what one Reddit user hyperbolically called “the weirdest forecast ever.”

According to the National Weather service, daytime highs area projected to take a 20-degree drop. There is nearly 100 percent probability that Sunday’s daytime high temp will be below 70 degrees — 10 to 15 degrees below the season’s norm.

The storm is moving into the Pacific North West and should reach the central San Joaquin Valley by Saturday morning with rain (and snow in the foothills) developing in the afternoon and evening. The east side of the Valley could see a quarter- to half-inch of rain, with an inch to 1.5 inches in the foothills.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place on Saturday for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet. Snowfall could reach two to four inches in the lower elevations and up to a foot in higher elevations (above 8,000 feet).

Things are expected to return to normal (dry and warm and getting warmer) by the middle of next week.