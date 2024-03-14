Another wave of snow and rain starts Thursday night

Snow and rain is wrapping up tonight across parts of New Mexico. The next wave of winter weather will begin Thursday evening as a strong backdoor cold front moves through the state.

The first wave of a winter storm is moving through New Mexico Wednesday. The rain and snow showers will slowly taper off through Wednesday night, with drier weather for most of New Mexico Thursday morning and afternoon. The one exception may be along the Colorado state line and the Raton Pass on Thursday. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will develop again Thursday evening across western and northern New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will push south into New Mexico Thursday through Friday. This cold front will spill through the gaps of the central mountain chain into the Rio Grande Valley starting late Thursday night and bring up to 65 mph wind gusts into the Albuquerque Metro by Friday morning. This cold front will also create widespread rain and snow showers across New Mexico by Friday morning. Near-blizzard conditions will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning in the East Mountains and west-central New Mexico. The east wind may leave the Albuquerque area dry for most of the day Friday. Rain and snow showers will taper off beginning Friday afternoon, but will still continue into the weekend.

This strong storm system isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow will continue to sit and spin west of New Mexico through the middle of next week. Scattered rain and mostly mountain snow showers will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be cold enough overnight to bring snow levels briefly down to 5,000′ at times across the state, but most of the snow will fall in the mountains and higher elevations. Travel could become difficult at times, especially in northern and western parts of the state, along with the East Mountains.

Temperatures will slowly rebound early next week, but scattered rain and mountain snow showers will continue through early next week.

