Another warm and windy day with increase fire danger

West-southwesterly winds will pick back up throughout Sunday, with wind gusts by this afternoon as high as 30 to 70 mph. The Strongest winds will be across northeastern New Mexico, where a high fire danger developing as a result. Across much of New Mexico, temperatures will also continue to climb higher through the day. Meanwhile, snow will continue to move into southern Colorado through the day and overnight, with up to 10″ possible in the San Juan Mountains. Most of New Mexico will stay dry.

Winds will die down early week as temperatures take a slight dip. Highs will still be warmer than average through the middle of next week statewide. There are signs that a storm may bring back rain and snow chances to New Mexico late week.

