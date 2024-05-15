Another warm day around Kern County with a highs in the low 90s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday the upper low has pulled off to the east and the Pacific ridge nudges a touch closer to raise upper level heights enough for a slightly warmer day for the San Joaquin Valley.

The exiting upper low and nudging in ridge sets up a breezy scenario for the Mojave Slopes in the Kern County desert. A tad bit stronger thermal low sets up over the Colorado River Basin with the Pacific Surface slightly increasing the gradient.

Thursday continues with well above normal temperatures for the region.

On Friday another upper low over the Pacific begins to impact the region. The impacts are slight just lowering heights a tad keeping the temperatures down a degree or three from Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.