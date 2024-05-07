Another Walmart proposed for Brunswick County

Walmart has submitted plans to come to Carolina Shores. Pictured is the location on College Road in Monkey Junction.

Brunswick County could soon see another Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart submitted plans to the town of Carolina Shores regarding a new store planned off U.S. 17 in the town's extraterritorial jurisdiction. The plans outline a 171,000-square-foot building on 25 acres of land near Emerson Bay Road.

The site plan, obtained by the StarNews, also includes a gas station, drive-thru pharmacy, lots for other commercial businesses and a large parking lot. A cemetery currently exists on a portion of the project, the plans note, which would seemingly be preserved if construction were to move forward.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest Brunswick County news by signing up for the Brunswick Today newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Walmart operates three stores in Brunswick County, one in each Leland, Shallotte and Southport.

The plans are currently being reviewed by the town, and would need approval by the town's planning board and board of commissioners before construction would be able to proceed. Development is allowed by right in North Carolina, provided the property is properly zoned for the intended use and the proposed project meets specific criteria for the area.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Carolina Shores, NC, could see Walmart Supercenter