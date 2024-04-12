Another new trial date in sex assault case against former teacher

Apr. 11—OTTUMWA — For the 15th time in six years, a judge has set a trial date for a former Ottumwa Schools teacher charged with sexual assault.

Prosecutors referenced the many trial dates and delays in the case that was initiated in 2018 against Zachary Charles Barr in asking the court to set a trial date. On Tuesday, a judge ordered the case to jury trial, beginning on Aug. 27 in the Wapello County Courthouse. It's expected to last four days.

According to online court records, the case has seen 27 continuances of trial and other hearing dates along the way.

Barr is accused by investigators of sending sexualized messages to a student who was a minor. He was arrested in June 2018. He has been awaiting trial on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor under 16, sexual exploitation by a school employee, dissemination and two counts of exhibition of obscene material to minors.

According to court documents, Barr was arrested after the victim's mother called police to report inappropriate messages her daughter had received from a former teacher. The daughter was a former student of Barr's, according to the documents.

Police would eventually pose as the daughter in conversations with Barr, where he had solicited "semi-nude and nude photographs of the victim while having sexual conduct related conversations with the victim," according to documents filed in court by investigators.

At the time of his arrest, Barr was working at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa as a sixth-grade teacher. He has been out on bond since June 2018.