Another tipped-over semi-truck in roundabout closes lanes in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A separate semi-truck incident in the Fox Valley is causing closures at a roundabout, and officials believe that it could take a few hours to clear.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, Racine Road to Highway 10 westbound has a tipped-over semi-truck, causing all westbound on and off ramps to close.

These closures are expected to last a few hours while crews clean up the area.

Another semi-truck is tipped a few miles south in Neenah, causing Breezewood Lane to be shut down.

