Another suspect from deadly July 4 shooting in Bordeaux arrested after running red light

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for murder in connection with a deadly Fourth of July shooting in the Bordeaux neighborhood was taken into custody early Sunday morning after running a red light, authorities said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Kejuan Jordan-Cole, who has been sought for months, ran the light on 12th Avenue South at Deford Bailey Avenue on Sunday, April 28.

Officers from the Midtown Hills Precinct initiated a traffic stop on the 2020 Nissan Altima Jordan-Cole was driving, but he allegedly stopped, got out of the car, and took off running, sparking a foot chase. After law enforcement apprehended Jordan-Cole, they discovered he had an outstanding criminal homicide warrant.

Authorities said Jordan-Cole is “one of several young adults and teens identified as taking part” in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris at Overlook Apartments on July 4, 2023.

Investigators said Harris was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle along Buena Vista Pike. Witnesses told police a group of young men approached Harris and about seven of them opened fire.

Harris was struck by the gunfire while standing next to his vehicle, with officers telling News 2 as many as 100 rounds may have been fired during the incident.

The suspects — one of whom appeared to be shooting a rifle — left the scene in three separate vehicles, officials said.

Since the shooting, authorities have arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaden Wright, 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt, 23-year-old Deandre Jordan, and 16-year-old Kentrell Baugh with criminal homicide. In addition, 27-year-old Robterrius Clack was reportedly taken into custody back in February for accessory after the fact and some possession charges, accused of serving as a getaway driver for the incident.

Police said Jordan-Cole was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting on Aug. 16, 2023, and he was added to MNPD’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives list on Dec. 13, 2023.

According to officials, Jordan-Cole is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $910,000 bond for felony criminal homicide; felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; misdemeanor resisting a stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search; and misdemeanor evading arrest.

