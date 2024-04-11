Another suspect charged in connection to Bradenton armed home invasion, police say

The Bradenton Police Department arrested a second suspect in connection with an armed home invasion that happened in March 2023.

James Reid, Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with armed home invasion after he and three other suspects ransacked a home in the 400 block of Cantabria Trail, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Police say two adults and three children were in the home while the suspects they jewelry, cash and a cell phone.

Police arrested the first suspect, James Flowers, 37, in January. Investigators are still looking for the two other suspects.

Reid is in custody for other charges at the Falkenberg Road Jail in Hillsborough County. There are no plans to transfer him to Manatee County Jail, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.