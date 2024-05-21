Another sunny and warm day ahead, even warmer on Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 88.

Very little fog and a mild morning has led to plenty of sunshine and quickly warming weather. Highs will be in the mid-80s today with all-around pleasant weather. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s and could touch 90° in a few locations. It will be a partly cloudy day with a stray t-storm or two in the afternoon/evening. Most of the day will be dry, however.

A cold front will be draped across Pennsylvania on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity could be centered during the morning hours. Given the timing, severe weather seems unlikely, but brief heavy rain and thunder appear likely in spots during the first half of Thursday. Keep a watch on this forecast if you have outdoor plans. As the day wears on, the front will shift just south of Pennsylvania taking most of the shower activity with it for later Thursday. By Friday, the front will stall just south of Pennsylvania. This means the return of some clouds and even a passing shower. Temperatures will stay in the 80s to close out the week.

The weekend looks so-so with partly sunny skies and the threat of a passing shower on Saturday. It will not be a washout, however. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks dry between systems, but Memorial Day looks damp with a few showers and highs in the 70s. We will continue to track the holiday weekend forecast throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso

