Another staffer at Missouri boarding school arrested; parents told to take sons home

Parents of students at a southeast Missouri boarding school were told Monday to pick up the boys within 24 hours as an investigation into abuse allegations there spreads.

Larry and Carmen Musgrave, owners of ABM Ministries south of Piedmont, are charged with first-degree kidnapping. They were held without bond over the weekend but released from the Wayne County Jail in Greenville on Monday.

The husband and wife were ordered to wear GPS location monitoring devices and must stay away from minors under 17, according to Missouri’s online court records. They also must have no contact with the alleged victim or victim’s family or witnesses and must consent to a search of their residence, which is on the campus property.

Their release order also prohibited any contact with the school, which is also known as Lighthouse Christian Academy, except “to notify adult designee to notify custodial parents to retrieve children from the facility.”

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch told The Star on Monday evening that he continues to investigate the allegations. In the time since the Musgraves were taken into custody Friday night and early Saturday, another staff member was jailed on allegations of assault against a child, Finch said.

“I’ve already received a call from one parent who was wanting to know how she can get her money back because she’s already paid for the month of March,” the sheriff said.

Larry Musgrave Jr.

Also on Monday, a court affidavit explaining the kidnapping charges against the Musgraves was released. That record shows that a former student told authorities she was locked in a room on her 18th birthday and was kept from going home for months.

The former student, whom The Star has spoken to, described mental and physical abuse, including “really, really hard exercises” that would last for hours. That included running, planks “and things that people see in boot camps,” court records said, adding, “This would occur with no food or water.”

She recalled one time when the students would “run, run, run, run, run” and then Carmen Musgrave would “have like 5-gallon buckets of ice water and there was like a 50 gallon drum filled with ice water.”

“She would make us line up and we would have to dunk our heads all the way under the water and ice,” the student said.

On one occasion, a student was accused of drinking the water. The former student said Carmen held the girl’s head underwater by “holding the back of her neck and pushing her head into the bucket of ice water.”

She said the girl was “freaking out.”

Carmen Musgrave

When the sheriff served the arrest warrants on the Musgraves at the ABM campus, he took several deputies with him, as well as two troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Those authorities spoke to all 19 students at the boarding school, Finch said Saturday.

In interviews with The Star, nearly a dozen former students have described how they said they were treated at the school over the past nearly 20 years. That included physical abuse and restraints, not being allowed to make eye contact with fellow students, standing for hours at a time staring at a wall when they were in trouble and being forced to do manual labor to benefit the school.

They also detailed how food was used as a punishment, saying that if they were in trouble they were given little to eat, such as a tortilla smeared with peanut butter for breakfast or plain white rice for dinner. And, they said, they had to watch as other students ate large portions of prepared meals.