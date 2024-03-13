Another spring preview Wednesday as temps climb near the 70s!

Wednesday will be another day where we warm up slowly in the morning but by the afternoon we’re enjoying ano upper 60 degree day! A few fair weather clouds high up in the atmosphere won’t pose any threat. Otherwise, it’ll simply be a very nice & quiet day.

Thursday we really turn up the heat with sunshine and southerly winds. From the 40s in the morning through the 60s by mid-day, we’ll top out in the low 70s for many off the mountain tops. For our eastern mountains, the upper 60s can be expected. Clouds will begin to filter in later in the day but we remain dry until Friday.

Friday a cold front is expected in the region but before it gets here, partly sunny skies and southwest winds push us into the mid and upper 60s. By the afternoon, showers arrive west to east along the front itself. As the front crosses, heavy rain is likely along with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather threats at time time look very low as the system weakens towards us. We’ll see winds pick up along and after the front as colder air moves in. Lows dip back into the 40s with the extra cloud cover and a few light showers.

Saturday is simply a waiting day. Until Friday’s system pushes out completely out towards the east, expect a mostly cloudy day with a few passing showers off and on. Not an all day event, but certainly a day to watch our interactive radar for those outdoor plans. The west-northwest winds, we’ll struggle a bit with temps only rising into the mid and upper 50s. Clouds remain stubborn through Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Sunday is much like Saturday with more dry time at least. A passing shower is possible and clouds are stubborn but we’ll still catch glimpses of sunshine at times. Temps hold steady in the mid and upper 50s.



Monday a shot of colder air moves in from the northwest. Temps manage to make the mid 40s but wind chills will certainly feel colder yet. A passing shower for the lowlands with snow mixing in for the higher elevations at times. By Monday night, mountains make the switch to all snow in a scattered, hit and miss fashion. Little accumulations expected.



Tuesday a reinforcement shot of colder air moves in and without the Great Lakes ice cover, moisture will be picked up and carried to our western facing northeastern mountains. (Pocahontas through Western Greenbrier) A passing snow flake or two is likely with a burst of snow at times possible. Accumulations will be kept to a grassy coating at best to one inch at worst. Temps struggle in the mountains with the mid 30s but our lowlands should nudge the 40 degree mark. Wind chills, again, will make it feel colder.

In your extended forecast we dry out once again for a good stretch which will help us remain above average for this time of year. As of March 13th, our average high is now 50 degrees and only getting warmer. Spring begins March 19th so it won’t be too long now before we see the trees waking back up. Especially with the warmer days AND nights on the way.



Remember during this season, especially on windy or prolonged periods of dry weather, the Spring Fire Season is underway. Fire bans are in effect for both Virginia and West Virginia. Burning is prohibited during certain hours of the day as well as what can be burned. Always check with local conditions from your forest service office as weather conditions can change laws and permissions daily.

WEDNESDAY

Very nice with sunshine! Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Big warm up. Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds, T-storms PM, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY

Off & on showers at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Sct. showers, some dry time late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY

AM showers then clearing. Highs in the low 40s

TUESDAY

Chilly, flakes early. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing, near average. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Rain likely, especially PM. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

