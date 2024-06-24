Another round of storms forecast for Milwaukee, southern Wisconsin after midnight

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to hit southern Wisconsin in the early morning hours of Tuesday, with strong damaging winds the main concern, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast shows that nighttime weather is expected to bring wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour, along with rainfall that could reach up to an inch. That brings the possibility for wind damage and flash flooding when the system occurs after midnight.

“We are concerned,” said Mark Gehring, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee-Sullivan NWS office. “There will be a strong line of storms that will develop in eastern Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota … it will organize into a line, then just blast through southern Wisconsin after midnight.”

Warmer today and nice, but more strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late tonight for much of southern WI. Damaging straight line winds and urban and small stream flooding are the main hazards. #wiwx #summerstorms pic.twitter.com/TAayh7Lw84 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 24, 2024

Gehring said Milwaukee residents should expect the storms impacts between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., when the storms are expected to be at their peak. The system will move quickly, meaning that rain will occur briefly, but heavily, he said.

Those quick rains could bring flash flooding to urban areas and streams, Gehring said. The NWS forecast includes other hazards too, including hail and lightning.

Tornadoes are “very very unlikely” with the evening system, Gehring said.

“Damaging straight-line winds are the main concerns,” he said.

The storms are forming behind a low-pressure system that is moving across Minnesota and moving to northern Wisconsin. That’s pulling a warm front from the south and bringing warm moist air with it, creating conditions for the storms, he said.

The system is expected to move into Indiana and lower Michigan as its leaves Wisconsin.

“There’s a lot of force in the atmosphere, it could be pretty impressive,” Gehring said.

The forecast’s weather comes two days after severe weather hit the state on Saturday. Those storms brought five confirmed tornadoes to the state. More are likely to be confirmed later today, Gehring said.

