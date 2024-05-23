Another round of showers, possible storms expected Thursday

After overnight storms woke many of you up, it will be a fairly quiet start to the day Thursday. A stray shower or storm could pop up east of the city, but most of the area will be dry Thursday morning.

Another round of showers and possible storms will pop up after lunch into the evening. Most of these storms will be south of Pittsburgh. While no widespread severe weather is expected, pockets of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding in a few spots.

After a mainly dry Friday, off-and-on showers and isolated storms will continue Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Most of the holiday weekend will be dry. However, those pop-up showers and storms could interfere with holiday plans from time to time.

