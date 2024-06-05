Need another reason why Fort Worth is so much better than Dallas? Just check the weather.

There are plenty of rivalries between Fort Worth and Dallas. Whose drivers are worse? (Dallas.) Which city is friendlier? (Fort Worth, of course.)

How about the weather? Can one rival city in the Metroplex boast to have an overall nicer summer climate than the other, despite being only 30 miles apart — heat domes be damned?

Thanks to an intriguing analysis by the San Antonio Express-News, that answer is yes.

The newsroom’s meteorologist, Anthony Franze, studied a variety of weather data for the largest cities in Texas, creating a ranking that factored in humidity, average temperatures in summer, rainfall and severe storms.

The results are, well, yet another reason we love Fort Worth.

While the data show Fort Worth and Tarrant County get more summer rain and severe storms, on average, the final analysis ranks Cowtown has having better overall summer weather than the Big D, particularly when it comes to heat and humidity.

Anyone who’s been around Texas long enough could probably guess which big city has the absolute worst summer weather, according to Franze’s analysis.

Houston, we know you have a problem.