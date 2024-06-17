Another raw sewage spill gurgles up manholes in Bradenton

The city of Bradenton once again experienced a lift station malfunction that resulted in a sewage water spill onto local streets.

The city reported a spill of untreated sewage occurred on Thursday after a lift station obstruction at 1200 15th Street East resulted in a 4,000-gallon wastewater spill. The sewage flowed out of manholes onto streets and gutters along 23rd Street and 24th Street, with some flowing into the storm drain on the south side of 13th Avenue.

About 2,000 gallons of the spill were recovered by a public works vac truck and hauled to a dump site. The affected areas were treated with bleach, and the spill has been reported to the state watch office, the Florida Department of Health. and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

It is not the first sewage spill reported by the city this year. Raw sewage also flowed out of manholes in on 14th Street and 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton on Cinco de Mayo after a grease mat clogged up a lift station.

The city also reported spills of 10,000 gallons of effluent on Jan. 1, 500 gallons on Feb. 6, 250 gallons on Feb. 10, 100 gallons on Feb. 16, 800 gallons on Feb. 17, another 500 to 800 gallons on Feb. 17, 6,000 gallons on Feb. 25, 1.2 million gallons on Feb. 28, 750 gallons on March 28, 2,250 gallons on April 29, 5,000 gallons on May 7, and 50 gallons on June 2.

