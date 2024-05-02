Another rainy summer? That’s what the NOAA is predicting for 2024

Get ready for a hot summer in 2024.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their long-range forecast through July and the odds are that it's going to be hotter than normal.

NOAA's long-range temperature map shows that temperatures will have a 70%-80% chance of being "above-normal."

The agency's long-range precipitation map indicates that the northeast has a 40%-50% chance of being above normal for the summer.

A graphic representing NOAA's long-range precipitation outlook for the summer.

What are the hottest summers to date?

The two hottest summers in the U.S. were in 2021 and in 1936, according to NOAA.

NOAA's graphic showing the indications of what should be a unusually hot summer.

How does NOAA make predictions?

According to the agency, "Climate forecasters...focus on large-scale temperature and precipitation patterns and time scales ranging from a couple weeks to several months.

"Our scientists thoroughly review current observations using technology such as radar, satellite and data from an assortment of ground-based and airborne instruments to get a complete picture of current conditions."

They went on to say the forecasters use computer program to create their analysis.

"Once this assessment is complete and the analysis is created, forecasters use a wide variety of numerical models, statistical and conceptual models, and years of local experience to determine how the current conditions will change with time," NOAA explained.

La Niña is contributing to the 2024 weather pattern

NOAA meteorologist Anthony Artusa told USA Today the waning El Niño and developing La Niña are factors in the NOAA's forecast for a warm summer. In addition to those, long-term trends of above-normal temperatures are factored into the forecast.

What did the Farmer's Almanac say about this summer?

The Farmers' Almanac predicts this upcoming summer will be "muggy" and rainy in the northeast.

The Farmer's Almanac is reporting that this summer will be "sultry" and "soggy" in the northeast, essentially a repeat of last year's wet, hot season.

"Hold on to your umbrellas … and tune up your AC," the Farmers' Almanac said in its summer weather forecast. "Summer is coming early this year, and it may bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history!"

The Almanac is calling for a "warm, hot and muggy summer for most of the nation," except in the Northwest region of the country.

"New England is on track to have yet another wet summer," the Almanac's forecast said.

The Almanac stresses that this August looks to be "especially wet and showery," adding that "gardeners in New England who saw a soggy summer season last year may want to plan 'rain gardens' this year with plants that love a lot of water, such as: marigolds, forget-me-nots, canna lilies, day lilies, irises, and hibiscus."

How accurate is the Farmers' Almanac?

As for accuracy, the Farmers' Almanac website states, "We’ve been using the same formula for over 200 years based on math...readers claim we’re accurate about 85% of the time, which we think is pretty good."

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Summer 2024: NOAA predicts summer forecast for New England