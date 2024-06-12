Another rainy day, watch for flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a tropical low drifting over the state for the next two days, rain chances stay elevated. That area of low pressure only has a 20% chance of developing once it gets into the Atlantic, so its main impact will be pockets of heavy rain across Florida.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Manatee and Sarasota counties through tomorrow evening. Some communities there had record rainfall and flash flooding yesterday, and more rain is in store today.

Pockets of heavy rain are possible across the Tampa Bay area at any point today. It won’t rain all day, but be prepared for it to develop quickly. Similar conditions are in place tomorrow as well.

We begin to transition away from the tropical rains Friday and Saturday, but there will still be pockets of rain that form.

Drier conditions are expected Sunday and Monday as we return to more typical summer afternoon storms.

It gets hotter with more sunshine around next week.

