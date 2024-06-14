Another Pueblo West woman arrested on felony child abuse charges: Here's what we know

A Pueblo West woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse, marking the third child abuse arrest in a week by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Susan Davidson, 35, was arrested after an incident Wednesday when her neighbor alleged they saw Davidson hitting a child and the child appeared to be bleeding.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they asked Davidson what happened, and she denied hitting the child beyond spanking them as a form of discipline. When questioned about the child's bloody nose, Davidson stated the child gets seasonal bloody noses, according to an arrest affidavit authored by the PCSO.

However, the 5-year-old victim described being hit by Davidson and also indicated they were strangled at one point. Red marks were observed around the victim's neck, dried blood was observed in the child's right nostril, and a red mark was also observed on their forehead, according to the affidavit.

Davidson attributed the marks to a water park the child had visited while they were in their biological mother's care the previous week.

Another witness interviewed by deputies, whose name and exact relationship to Davidson and the victim were redacted throughout the affidavit, said the incident had started Wednesday morning when the child defecated on the bathroom floor and was spanked.

Later, the child was outside picking up dog feces at Davidson's request. The child got hot and tired and did not want to pick up dog feces anymore. At that time, the witness claimed Davidson walked over to the victim and hit them twice in the face with an open hand, at which point the child's nose started bleeding.

A neighbor of Davidson's told deputies that they had heard crying and screaming in Davidson's backyard, at which point they saw Davidson holding the child by the throat and punching them in the face.

The victim looked in the neighbor's direction, and the neighbor noticed that the child's face was dripping blood.

Davidson was also recorded striking the victim with an open hand in the back of the head, according to the affidavit.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Davidson, who was 38 weeks pregnant, was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Pueblo County jail.

Davidson will make her first court appearance on June 20 in front of Judge Amiel Markenson.

The PCSO also announced the arrests this week of Samantha Kimberly, 38, and Brittany Farmer, 39, on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury as well as misdemeanor child abuse after a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a Pueblo West home. The boy later died from his injuries.

A 14-year-old boy in the home also showed signs of abuse. Kimberly was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Farmer was arrested Tuesday afternoon and remains in the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending in the case after the 3-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

