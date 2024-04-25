Another potential Republican candidate says he won't run for Kansas congressional seat

Another potential Republican candidate says he won't run for a Kansas congressional seat.

House Majority Leader Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, announced Thursday that he won't run for the 2nd Congressional District in 2024. That seat is held by U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Topeka, who announced earlier this month that he won't seek reelection.

So far, no candidates have formally filed to run.

Croft thanked supporters who encouraged him to run for Congress, and said, "It is important that this seat remains in conservative hands. However, I will not be seeking this open seat."

Rep. Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, announced that he won't run for Congress.

"I am 100% committed to serving as Representative for the 8th District and leading the Kansas House Republican Caucus as Majority Leader," Croft said in a statement. "I will continue working to deliver tax relief for Kansans, protect our state from foreign adversaries, and pass common sense legislation to improve our state.

"With Governor Kelly in office, our GOP legislature faces the threat of the veto pen on every piece of common sense reform we push forward. Yesterday's veto of bi-partisan tax cuts for every Kansan was just another example of the roadblocks to progress we face. I'm committed to redoubling my efforts to protect our super majority in the Kansas House so we can continue to deliver real results for the people of Kansas."

Croft is the second high-profile Kansas Republican to say he won't run for LaTurner's seat.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Kris Kobach previously said he "has no interest in running" for the seat.

More: With Jake LaTurner leaving Congress, which Kansas Republicans might run to replace him?

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Potential GOP candidates for Kansas congressional seat aren't running