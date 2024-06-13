Another "pop-up party" scheduled for Saturday in Wildwood gets cancelled

Another 'pop-up' beach party that was scheduled for Saturday, June 15 in Wildwood was shutdown by law enforcement.

The Wildwood Police Department took to social media to inform the city that they are aware of the unsanctioned event and have taken preemptive measures to shut down the party.

These parties are known to take over rental properties and wreak havoc for the businesses in the city. The police encourages all property owners in the city of Wildwood to use extreme precautions when renting during this weekend if the party takes place, the post said.

"We have taken preemptive measures to prevent this group from organizing this unsanctioned event and have identified the organizers. Due to these preemptive efforts the organizers have cancelled the event on their social media sites. We are working with local and state agencies to promptly shut down this unsanctioned event, if it takes place, and to hold all participants accountable," the Wildwood Police Facebook post said.

Law enforcement and city officials from the Jersey Shore are being proactive to ensure the safety of residents from these popular "link-up" parties promoted on social media.

