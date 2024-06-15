Another Pleasant Day before Hot and Humid Conditions Return to the Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have another pleasant day in the forecast for our Saturday before we start to heat things for the upcoming week, with the potential to see multiple days at or above 90 degrees.

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with a few upper-level clouds for this morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the day with increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight will be the last cooler night in a while, temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a few clouds so maybe give the A.C.s a break and use a fan to keep cool tonight.

As we head into Sunday, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures start to warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s with a sticky feeling in the air. While the majority of mid-Michigan stays dry there is a few shower chances as you head north. So if you have any plans in the UP or northern Michigan make sure to have an umbrella just in case!

Heading into the upcoming work week there is a potential for a heat wave from Monday through Thursday with daytime highs in the 90s and overnight lows not cooling down much but sticking in the upper 60s to low 70s! Combined with dew points in the 60 to 70 degree range we are going to see the 3 H’s in the forecast – Hazy, Hot, and Humid!

This is why the Stormtracker 6 Weather Team has made Monday through at least Thursday Weather Aware Days because the heat, humidity, and heat indexes will pose a health risk! Each day next week sees sunny conditions with the chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder however we do stay dry throughout the long-term forecast.

